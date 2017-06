[India], June 9 (ANI): A mild-intensity earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir at around 03:49 am today.

As of now, no damage to property or loss of lives have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

Tremors were felt in parts of Jammu earlier on May 29.

Earlier on April 18, an earthquake measuring 5.0 at the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

In March, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 shook the northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)