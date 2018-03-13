32-year-old man shot in Delhi

[India], Mar 13 (ANI): A 32-year-old man was shot at in Jamia Nagar late on Monday night, while he was going back to his home with his brother.

The Police received information of firing at 11: 40 p.m. following which they rushed to the spot.

The victim identified as Mohammed Afshan received a bullet injury on the right side of his chest and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, said the police.

As per the brother of the victim, a person named Danish fired on his brother, but he did not state any reason behind this attack.

A case was registered under sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Jamia Nagar Police Station in this matter. Meanwhile, the accused Danish, who is admitted to hospital following head injuries, has also filed a complaint stating that Afshan, along with four other people thrashed him with iron rods. The Police is further investigating the matter. (ANI)