32-year-old NRI woman moves Delhi HC, seeks justice in rape case

New Delhi: An NRI woman based out in New Zealand has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking transfer of her rape case to the Delhi police's crime branch. The 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an Indian businessman.

The high court, in turn, has issued notice to the police and sought their stand on the plea while also directing the investigators to file their reply by March 20.

The woman claims she was raped by businessman Vishal Chawla on the night of September 28, 2017 while she was with him to discuss about potential prospects in India.

The woman, in her petition filed through her counsel, said that she came to India in September last year along with her husband to explore business opportunities. As per the plea, she came in contact with the accused who claimed to be a business associate and assured them of extending help. As per the plea, she came in contact with the accused who claimed to be a business associate and assured them of extending help. On the night of the incident, while her husband was away, the man came to her hotel and took the woman to his residence to discuss the business proposals, the plea states. It further said that the man served her drinks and later raped her. On the night of the incident, while her husband was away, the man came to her hotel and took the woman to his residence to discuss the business proposals, the plea states. It further said that the man served her drinks and later raped her. The petition further states that the accused threaded her of dire consequences, if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The petition further states that the accused threaded her of dire consequences, if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The woman and her husband, however, approached the police and lodged a rape case against the accused. The woman and her husband, however, approached the police and lodged a rape case against the accused. The plea stated that when the couple went to the police station to enquire about the FIR lodged against the accused, they found that the man was present there and he threatened to kill them. The plea stated that when the couple went to the police station to enquire about the FIR lodged against the accused, they found that the man was present there and he threatened to kill them. "In this situation, the couple immediately left India and went back to New Zealand," the plea said. "In this situation, the couple immediately left India and went back to New Zealand," the plea said. It further stated that till date neither the accused has been arrested nor any progress made in the probe. It further stated that till date neither the accused has been arrested nor any progress made in the probe. "The woman is seeking justice for herself and proper punishment to the offender especially in view of the collusion of the police officials with the accused, as the same is essential for securing dignity and human life to the woman," the plea said. "The woman is seeking justice for herself and proper punishment to the offender especially in view of the collusion of the police officials with the accused, as the same is essential for securing dignity and human life to the woman," the plea said. It said in the present circumstances, the probe into the matter should be transferred from the Delhi Police to its Crime Branch to ensure speedy and fair investigation of the case. It said in the present circumstances, the probe into the matter should be transferred from the Delhi Police to its Crime Branch to ensure speedy and fair investigation of the case.