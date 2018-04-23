33 illegal Bangladesh migrants arrested in Rajasthan

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): As many as 33 illegal migrants from Bangladesh were arrested by police in Rajasthan.

The arrests were made by the Alwar police of Rajasthan on Sunday, who also recovered mobile phones from their possession.

Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to nab the facilitator.

A probe to ascertain further details is also on.

"Sim cards were given to them by the person who brought them here, search operation for him has been launched. Probe is underway " CID team in-charge Baldev Singh said. (ANI)