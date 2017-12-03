33rd year of Bhopal gas tragedy; city still cries foul

[India], December 3 (ANI): As Bhopal gas tragedy marks 33rd year today, the people of the state still cry foul.

The tragedy that struck the Bhopal city three decades ago occurred on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.

Even after 33 years, the victims of Bhopal gas tragedy are still complaining of not being provided with proper medical facilities, better living conditions and employment.

Also, the toxic waste lying in the defunct Union Carbide is yet to be disposed off.

Bhopal`s third generation, born after the disaster that took place in 1984, is also suffering from ailments. There are children who cannot sit or speak or hear, while many women are not able to conceive again. "It is 33 years since the gas tragedy took place but we are still facing problems. We haven't even received any kind of facilities from the government. The ministers in Bhopal do not care about us. They are busy in having fun," a victim told ANI. A large number of tragedy survivors last night marched, holding burning torches in their hand, to a memorial of the world's worst industrial disaster. They paid homage to those who lost their lives in the calamity at the memorial statue in front of the now-defunct Union Carbide factory. "Besides giving an ex-gratia of Rs 25, 000 we were not given anything. We are not even provided treatment in hospitals," said another victim. "Even after 33 years, the condition of the victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy is the same because both the negligence of Central and the state government. Till today not a single person or organisation have gone to jail for killing so many people", said an activist to ANI. However, the Madhya Pradesh government has also organised a half marathon on Sunday which has been criticised by the activist as well the victims. Toxic Methyl Isocyanate gas which leaked from Union Carbide's pesticide factory in 1984 claimed over 3,000 people and maimed thousands of others. (ANI)