[India], Sep 04 (ANI): At least 34 girls of an orphanage were admitted to a hospital for suspected food poisoning.

The incident took place on Monday in Pune's Talegaon Dabhade village. All girls were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Twenty-three girls were discharged immediately after treatment, while 11 others are still under observation.

More details are awaited. (ANI)