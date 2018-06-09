35 injured after fire breaks out in Surat building

[India], June 9 (ANI): More than 35 labourers were injured in a major fire that broke out at a building here in Pandesera area on Saturday.

The fire, which broke out in Shalu Dyeing Mill here, was reportedly due to leakage in an oil after a slab fell on the pipe. after a slab fell on it.

Fire officials were immediately deployed to rescue the people there. Subsequently, the injured were admitted to Surat's Civil Hospital.

Among those injured, three workers are in critical condition.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)