35 school children injured in Himachal road mishap

[India], Dec 27, (ANI): As many as 35 school children were injured when the bus in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Thursday.

The bus met with the accident near Samleta in Nagrota Surian in the district. No casualty has been reported so far.

The injured children were taken to Lunj hospital for immediate medical assistance and care. Two severely injured students were admitted to Tanda Medical College in Kangra. The local district administration is monitoring the condition of the injured under treatment. (ANI)