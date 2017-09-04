3,600 cops, 53 roads to be closed: Mumbai prepares to bid adieu to Ganpati

Mumbai: Ganesh Utsav is coming to an end, which means that it is time for Ganesh to bid goodbye and his idols to be immersed in water.

In preparation for the big day, Mumbai police has stated that it will deploy 3,600 cops on special duty to ensure the safety of Mumbaikars. Additionally, 500 traffic wardens will be on duty to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

It is also reported that 53 routes will remain closed, while 54 other routes will be made one way and 99 places will be notified as no parking zones for tomorrow.

The Indian Navy and India Coast Guard choppers would mount aerial surveillance while patrol boats would maintain vigil along the coastline of Mumbai and its suburbs.