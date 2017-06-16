39 Indian hostages in Iraq's Mosul alive:MEA

[India], June 16 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said on Friday that 39 Indians taken hostage in the Iraqi city of Mosul by the fighters aligned to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in 2014 are alive.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay told media that "we are in touch with all countries that can help us."

He, however, didn't say much on it by saying only that it was sensitive.

The Indians who were taken as hostages in Iraq's war-torn Mosul are unharmed and no demand has been made so far for their release.

Iraqi and U.S. forces are engaged in a fierce battle to eliminate the ISIS fighters as a US-backed offensive to recapture the city, which fell to the hands of the Islamic State two years ago, entered its ninth month on Friday. The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said over 100,000 civilians remain trapped in Mosul and Islamic State is using kids as human shields.(ANI)