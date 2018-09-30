3rd edition of 'Distinguished Gentleman's Ride' begins in Hyderabad

In a bid to raise awareness about prostate cancer in men, the third edition of the"Distinguished Gentleman's Ride" was kicked off from Hyderabad's Bikerni club here on Sunday.

The awareness ride, which is being held in 580 cities in 95 countries across the globe, saw 300 men and women riders dressed in complete formals participate in it. The 20 kilometre-long ride started from the Begumpet area and concluded at the iconic Taramati Baradari.

Lauding the organisers for hosting the event, which was successful in raising awareness for prostate cancer, Deputy British High Commissioner Andrew Fleming said efforts like this are needed to defeat a critical disease like prostate cancer in its early stages.

"October is the month for the importance of health that comes to the world and it has come to Hyderabad. There has been pink ribbon walk for breast cancer, now we have the gentlemen's bike ride raising awareness for prostate cancer. Both are potentially huge killers. If detained in the early stages, it can be treated and cured. Prostate cancer is something close to my heart as my father is living with it," Fleming told ANI. "It's a ride that is organised in 580 cities across the world. It mainly focuses on men's health, especially cancer, mental depression. A lot of work has also been on how to prevent suicides among men as well. The theme for this year was to prevent suicide and raise awareness for prostate cancer among men. Hyderabad is gradually becoming a center for health awareness campaigns," added B. Venkatesam, Secretary of Telangana Tourism.(ANI)