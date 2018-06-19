3rd Tibetan students' leadership workshop begins in Dharamshala

[India] Jun 19(ANI): The third Leadership Conference for Tibetan students organised by the Department of Education of Central Tibetan Administration began here on Monday.

Around fifty-two Tibetan youths from more than fifteen colleges across India participated in the workshop.

Inaguarating the workshop, the Education Minister in-exile Dr. Pema Yangchen said, "You are not only the leaders of the distant future, but you are the present asset of the world, more so of the Tibetan peaceful struggle."

She said that the engagement of youth in advancing peace and development is crucial, as they are not just our future but present asset. "Speaking of the global narrative, youth engagement is crucial in addressing global challenges. You are agents for a positive as well as negative change. According to a survey of 2017, youth between the age of 18 - 29 form a total population of 1.8 billion," she told the youth delegates. "His Holiness the Dalai Lama is an icon of global peace and dialogue. All of you as his ambassadors have a unique responsibility to imbibe his messages in your daily activities," she added. The Leadership workshop is to equip Tibetan youth with the knowledge and skills they need to become efficient, productive, compassionate and resilient leaders of future. The final three days of the workshop from 21-23 June will feature talks by many dignitaries including speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel on Evolution of Tibetan Democracy; Speaker-elect Pema Jungney on Tibetan Charter and others. The workshop being funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will conclude on June 23. (ANI)