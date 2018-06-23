4 Andhra students feared drown in Krishna River

[India], June 23 (ANI): Four students are suspected to have drowned in Krishna River at Pavitra Sangamam in Ibrahimpatnam of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

They were students of MIC engineering college at Kanchikacarla.

Vijaya Krishnan, Joint Collector, Krishna district, informed that one of them tried to get down into the river, but accidentally slipped and was washed away. The others tried to rescue him but as the water current was very strong they were also pilled into the river.

National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Fire Department, and other civil authorities were present at the spot, conducting rescue operations. "We informed the NDRF, SDRF within two minutes of not tracing the students. We have even hired local fishermen," added Krishnan. "The river currents are very strong; it will be difficult to find the students. With such strong currents, they would have fallen far from the spot. We hope to find them alive. 30 members of the NDRF are present here," said Divakar Singh Ravi, Inspector NDRF. There were no traces of the students till 5 pm. This is the same place where boat capsize incident took place in November, 2017. Pavitra Sangamam is the confluence point of Godavari and Krishna. (ANI)