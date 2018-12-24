4 charred to death in Mumbai

Mumbai: Four persons, who were killed in a massive blaze that engulfed a garment factory in Kandivali slum area here, their bodies were recovered early on Monday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control officials said.

The fire which broke out around 3.30 p.m. on Sunday had quickly spread to neighbouring areas, destroying several scores of adjoining hutments.

While the conflagration was brought under control around midnight, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other rescuers could recover the four burnt bodies from the debris only on Monday.

Although some persons were feared trapped in the ground-plus-one structure housing of the small garment manufacturing unit, the rescuers could not reach them in time. Eye-witnesses said around a dozen gas cylinders in some homes also exploded as the Damu Nagar slum was rapidly engulfed by the inferno. The deceased have been identified as: Raju R. Vishwakarma, 30, Rajesh C. Vishwakarma, 36, Bhavesh V. Parekh, 51, and Sudama L. Singh, 36. A search operation was underway to retrieve any more bodies that might be trapped under the debris, the officials said. Hundreds of families rendered homeless have been accommodated in a nearby garden and provided basic amenities and food with the help of BMC and some NGOs.