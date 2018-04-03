4 CRPF jawans get out-of-turn promotion for bravery in Kashmir ops

[India], Apr. 03 (ANI): Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have been given out-of-turn promotions for extraordinary vigilance and valour displayed in thwarting terrorist attacks in Kashmir. Due to their alertness and bravery, six militants were gunned down and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in two separate "fidayeen attacks".

On the request of CRPF, the Ministry of Home Affairs has waived the eligibility criteria for promotion in recognition of their gallant acts in the militancy-hit state.

While Head Constable A.S. Krishana has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector, Constables K. Dinesh Raja and Prafulla Kumar have been promoted to the rank of Head Constables.

The high alertness of these brave hearts of the 45th Battalion thwarted a deadly terrorist attack on the CRPF camp located in the Industrial Area (Training Ground) in Sumbal in the Bandipora district of Kashmir on June 5, last year.

Due to their raising of an alarm, the terrorist attack was foiled and all the four heavily armed militants were neutralized on the spot.

Similarly, another constable Ghait Raghunath Ulhas, who was instrumental in a foiling a terror attack on the 23rd Battalion campus in Karan Nagar, Srinagar on February 11 this year, was rewarded with a promotion to the rank of Head Constable.

An alert Ulhas, who was on sentry duty, could sense the surreptitious movement of two heavily armed terrorists and fired at them without caring for his own life.

The subsequent action by the security forces, which lasted for more than one hour, saw the neutralization of both the militants.

The citation for all these four brave hearts of CRPF underlines their excellent soldierly qualities of vigilance, courage, presence of mind, alertness, unflinching determination and extraordinary valour while taking into account their cases for out of turn promotion. (ANI)