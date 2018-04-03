4-day theatre festival concludes in Kashmir

-K) [India], April 3 (ANI): After garnering good response from theatre lovers, the four-day theatre festival concluded in Kashmir valley on Tuesday.

The purpose of the festival was to revive theatre activities, language and provide specific platform to the young artists of the valley.

The festival namely 'Kashmir Natya Mahotsav' was organized by north zone cultural center (NZCC) Patiala Ministry of Culture Government of India in collaboration with the authorities of Shri Pratap Singh College, Srinagar.

During the festival nine plays were performed which was appreciated by the audience. They also hailed the initiative taken by NZCC and expressed their desire to see more such event in the valley. Theatre, which is one of the important parts of Kashmir valley, earlier played tremendous role to highlight all the social issues in the valley. However, theatre hit badly and lost its glory at large scale due to insurgency in 90s. So for the revival of theatre, number of theatre experts have been organising different festivals for last few years. (ANI)