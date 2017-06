[India], June 15 (ANI): At least four people were killed and ten others injured in a car accident in Jaisalmer's Fatehgarh on Thursday.

The injured, along with the dead bodies, were sent to a nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC).

According to reports, the Tavera was travelling from Jaisalmer to Barmer, when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree near the Devka village.

The dead includes a child and the car's driver along with 55-year-old Hemaram and 65-year-old Dakhudevi. (ANI)