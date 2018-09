[India], Sep 29 (ANI): At least four people died while two others were injured after a wall of a house collapsed due to blast in a refrigerator compressor in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday in Gwalior's Darpan Colony.

Four people, who lost their lives, include two children, a female and male each.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details about the incident are awaited. (ANI)