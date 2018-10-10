4 dead in Ludhiana factory fire

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): Four people have lost their lives after a fire broke out at a hosiery factory in Ludhiana's Kalyan Nagar early Wednesday morning.

Those who died in the fire that broke out around 4 am included one contractor and three labourers who were working on the top floor of the factory.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amarjit Singh Bains said, "The fire police got the message at 0425 hours and the team reached the spot in less than 10 minutes. Those who have lost their lives were working on the top floor while the fire broke out on the ground floor. So it is probably the smoke that caused suffocation leading to deaths."

To ascertain the cause of death, the bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital. Fire officer Amarbir Singh told the media that there were no safety arrangements in the factory. "The owner has just told us that some work was being done in the factory. We are investigating the matter and will be able to give out more details only after postmortem," he added. (ANI)