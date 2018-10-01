4 flyers detained for objectionable language on board

[India], Oct 01 (ANI): Four passengers of a Jodhpur bound Air India flight were detained on Monday for allegedly using objectionable language during the flight, hampering security.

Immediately after landing at the Jodhpur airport from Mumbai, the police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel took all four passengers to the custody for questioning. The flight was coming from Mumbai.

Confirming the news, an Air India official said, "We informed the aviation security at the Jodhpur airport that four passengers were talking in vulgar language on board."

An enquiry into the matter is underway. The government has come up with new rules for unruly passengers. As per the new rules of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the misbehaving passengers will be put in the No-Fly List. No-Fly-List is a central database of unruly or disruptive passengers. If an airline decides to ban a passenger for unruly or disruptive behaviour, it will have to inform the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other airlines, and the passenger will become part of the National No-Fly List. (ANI)