4 ITBP personnel lost lives in landslide in Arunachal

[India], June 29 (ANI): Four Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed and six others injured after the bus they were travelling in was hit by a boulder near Likabali town in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident took place earlier in the day when the boulder, loosened by monsoon rains, rolled down a mountain and hit the bus carrying at least 20 personnel.

The ITBP personnel who were critically injured in the incident have been sent to Dibrugarh in a chopper.

This is the second landslide-related incident in Arunachal Pradesh within five days. (ANI)