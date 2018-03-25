4 jawans injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

[India], Mar. 25 (ANI): Four district reserve guard jawans were injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded here on Saturday.

The attack took place in Sukma's Sirsatti village.

The injured jawans were evacuated and taken to a hospital, according to sources.

More details are awaited.

The naxals have often used explosives, especially land mines and IEDs to target the security forces.

This is the second such attack by the naxals on the security forces using IEDs in past 14 days.

On March 13, nine CRPF jawans of the 212 Battalion were killed and two severely injured in an IED blast, allegedly carried out by Maoists in the district.(ANI)