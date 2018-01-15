4 JeM terrorists killed in J-K

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Dulanja Uri on Monday morning.

In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir's police, Army and CAPF foiled the infiltration bid by the terrorists and gunned them down.

"Four JeM terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri while infiltrating in a joint operation by J&K Police, Army, and CAPF," said Shesh Paul Vaid, DGP, J&K Police.

Security has been beefed up in the state ahead of Republic Day on January 26. (ANI)