4 Kg gold ceased from Korean man at Delhi airport

[India] Jan 6 (ANI): Delhi customs authority has recovered gold bars weighing 4 Kg, worth Rs 1.3 crore from a Korean male passenger at Delhi airport.

As per the customs officials, "The Korean passenger was intercepted after he had crossed green channel at the airport. The gold bars have been ceased from him under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. The market value of the said 4 Kg of gold works out to be Rs 31, 542 per 10 gram, comes to Rs 1,26,16,800."

Moreover, the passenger and his two accomplices, who were waiting outside the IGI airport to receive the smuggled gold, have been placed under arrest.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)