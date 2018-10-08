4 killed, 5 injured as iron fixtures of under-construction building in Noida collapse

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): Four persons were killed and five others got injured after temporary iron fixtures around an under-construction building in sector 39 of Noida collapsed on Sunday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma said, "An unfortunate incident has occurred in sector-39 police station area at a BPTP site. In this incident, nine people were injured, in which four people succumbed to injuries. Five others are injured and are under treatment. Legal action is being taken on the issue."

Earlier in the day sharing details of the incident, Shailendra Mishra, City Magistrate told ANI, "The incident took place at the BPTP 'Capital City'. It occurred because of the shuttering collapse. The injured were all were rushed to the hospital. An investigation is underway and the exact reason behind the accident will be ascertained after that." Mishra also informed that compensation will be given to all the victims in accordance with the Minimum Wages Act. Reportedly, the incident occurred when a tractor-trolley carrying sand hit the shuttering leading to its collapse. (ANI)