4 members of Ravi Pujari gang sentenced to 5 years in jail

[India], Apr. 25 (ANI): Four members of gangster Ravi Pujari's gang were sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The four were arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of Bollywood Director-Producer Mahesh Bhatt.

According to media reports, Bhatt testified against members of the Pujari gang for threatening him and his family in October 2017.

The gang was also reportedly involved in a shoot-out outside the producer-brothers Karim and Ali Morani residence in 2014. (ANI)