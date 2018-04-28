4 Naxals arrested in Sukma district

[India] Apr 28 (ANI): Four Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district were arrested on Saturday.

"Four Naxals arrested by security forces from Sukma's Chintalnar police station limits," said Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Meena.

The Naxals were arrested by the 223rd Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The arrest comes at a time when 40 Naxals were killed in an encounter between the red forces and security forces in the jungles of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra earlier this month. (ANI)