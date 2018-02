[India] Feb. 26 (ANI): Four Naxals were rewarded after they surrendered before the police authorities on Monday.

The police authorities in the district run a campaign to acquaint themselves with the lifestyle of the Naxals. During one such campaign, four Naxal operatives surrendered themselves.

Following this, they were rewarded Rs 10,000 each.

Previously, on February 04 Three Naxals surrendered to police authorites surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Kondagaon district.(ANI)