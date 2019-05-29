4 newly-elected MLAs take oath in Goa Assembly

[India], May 28 (ANI): Four newly-elected legislatures on Tuesday took oath at Assembly complex here.

Acting Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo administered the oath of all the four MLAs, including three from BJP and one from Congress, elected in the recently concluded by-polls.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was amongst the dignitaries present for the swearing-in ceremony of BJP MLAs- Subhash Shirodkar (Shiroda), Dayanand Sopte (Mandrem), Joshua D'Silva (Mapusa) and Congress' Atanasio Monserratte (Panaji).

"I am especially here to congratulate them and wish them best luck for their tenure being a legislature in Assembly," Sawant told reporters here. "I will take notice of people's problems in my constituency and will try to resolve it quickly," Dayanand Sopte said. Congress MLA Atanasio Monserratte was elected from Panaji Assembly seat which became vacant after the demise of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who held the seat for nearly two-and-a-half decades since 1994. "I have been eyeing on Panaji constituency for so long and ultimately I have it in my kitty. The most important thing is to deliver on promises," he said. Joshua D'Silva, BJP MLA from Mapusa Assembly said, "I thank people of Mapusa to elect me as their MLA. I would focus on my constituency so that I can give much time to people of Mapusa." "Where ever development is required, they will be on my list of priorities. Water supply, roads and power supply are my priorities," said Shiroda MLA Subhash Shirodkar. With the swearing-in, the strength of the House, which was reduced to 36 has been restored back to 40. BJP with 17 MLAs is the largest political party followed by Congress with 15. Goa Forward Party and Independents are three each while one is from NCP and MGP, respectively. Sawant-led government has a support of 24 MLAs from Goa Forward Party, Independents and MGP. (ANI)