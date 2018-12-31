  1. Sify.com
  4. 4 students killed, 5 injured in road mishap in Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated: Mon, Dec 31, 2018 23:47 hrs

[India], Dec 31, (ANI): Four people lost their lives while five others were injured in a road accident at Guntur Laalur National Highway after a car hit a lorry on Monday.

Police said that the victims were heading to Vijayawada for New Year celebrations. The lorry driver and cleaner too have suffered injuries.

"The car was at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour and hit the lorry. Due to the impact of the hit, the lorry also fell. The accident occurred at 11 am on Monday," a police official said.

Out of the nine people affected by the accident, seven of them are engineering students and have been identified as well. Further investigation is underway.(ANI)



