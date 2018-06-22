4 terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

[India], Jun 22 (ANI): At least four terrorists have been killed by security forces in an encounter in Anantnag's Srigufwara area, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid wrote on Twitter on Friday.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Two more bodies of terrorists recovered, taking total number to 4."

A policeman has also been killed during the encounter between the terrorists and the security forces, which is underway.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, DGP Vaid said that the encounter began early in the morning after information on the presence of three to four terrorists was received.

Later, he wrote on Twitter that the two terrorists killed were reportedly affiliated to the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK). Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in Srinagar and Anantnag due to the ongoing encounter. (ANI)