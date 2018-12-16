4 transgenders barred from entering Sabarimala

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Kerala Police on Sunday allegedly stopped a group of four transgenders heading towards the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

Ananya, who was accompanied by three more persons, claimed that the police officers on duty allegedly threatened and discouraged them to proceed further.

However, the police denied the allegations saying that the team had voluntarily returned after being told about the situation.

Later, the team reached the office of Kottayam Superintendent of Police to meet top police officials. They are also trying to approach the observation committee of the hill temple.

The Sabarimala Temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women in the age group 10 and 50 years inside the temple. Till now, no woman of the previously-forbidden age group has been able to enter the temple due to widespread protests. (ANI)