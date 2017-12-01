4-year-old allegedly sexually molested by teacher in Kolkata school

Kolkata: A four-year-old girl, who is now being treated at a Kolkata hospital, has alleged that she was sexually molested at school yesterday.





Police has detained the school physical education trainer and are questioning him.





Parents of the school children demonstrated at the school today raising the issue of the lack of security in school premises and asking why the all-girls school had a male teacher.





There are no working cameras at the school, alleged angry parents. They accused the school of not taking any measures despite the fact that a school bus driver hired by the school sexually assaulted a student.



According the complaint filed in this case, the minor alleged that the physical education teacher abused her in the school toilet.

The incident came to light when the girl's mother noticed blood stains on her clothes while picking her up from school around 4pm. The girl was crying and complained of pain.

The parents then took her to their family pediatrician who said that she had been sexually molested and that they report the matter to the police immediately.

The girl along with her parents reached the nearest police station, filed a complaint and were then escorted by the police to the hospital.