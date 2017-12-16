4-year-old boy found dead in Hyderabad

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): A four-year-old boy, who earlier went missing, was found dead in Hyderabad.

The boy has been identified as Mohammad Omer Ali.

According to the SHO, Bhavani Nagar, "We received a complaint from Ali's father, stating the boy had been missing since morning. We registered a missing complaint and started the investigation. The boy was found dead at 4pm. It's suspected to be a murder."

The police has registered a case under Section 302 IPC and recovered the CCTVs footage of the area.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)