  4. 4-year-old dies of suffocation in Delhi

Last Updated: Wed, Jun 06, 2018 14:42 hrs

[India], June 06 (ANI): A four-year-old died in RK Puram sector 12, after he was suffocated from smoke due to a fire.

The child was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

A short circuit in the junction box at the house was the cause of the fire. The fire broke out at 1:12 am on Tuesday night and came under control at around 2 am.

Three more people named Pankaj (37), Swati (34), and Darshana (74) were trapped in the fire.

However, all are presently under treatment and stable.

The rescue team was able to evacuate everyone on time. Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Rajpal and HC Sanjiv reached the spot on time, along with two Police Control Room vans, an ambulance and a fire brigade. (ANI)



