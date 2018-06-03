4-year-old girl raped, murdered in Faridabad

[India], (ANI): A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later stabbed to death at Faridabad's Prithla on Sunday.

The victim, who had come to her father's shop to hand over a lunch box, was allegedly abducted by an employee of the shop, who then took her to his house, raped her, and stabbed her to death. The accused then hid the minor girl's body in a flour drum at his residence.

A few hours later, the local police managed to track the victim with the help of CCTV footage and nabbed the accused, who has reportedly been working in the same shop for the past five years, and three others.

Haryana's former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the absence of law and order in the state was the reason it was losing out on potential investors. "There's no such thing like law and order here (in Haryana). Criminals are coming from abroad as well. Loot, rape, and murder have become a daily routine and that's why no one is ready to invest in the state," he told ANI. Meanwhile, the victim's mother has demanded capital punishment for the accused. (ANI)