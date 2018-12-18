4 years back no one thought Congress leaders will get punished for '84 Sikh massacre: PM Modi

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): "No one had thought four years ago that Congress leaders accused of 1984 anti-Sikh riots will get punished and people will get justice," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, while making his first comments in the wake of Delhi High Court verdict convicting Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riot case.

Prime Minister Modi made these remarks while delivering a key note address at Republic Summit organised by the Republic News channel.

Prime Minister Modi also attacked Congress over the Rafale issue and outlined that it is for the "first time that a charge of corruption on a government was rebuked by the court".

"It has been a psychology here, that whenever someone approaches the court with an acquisition on the government, it is considered that the government must be wrong and the complainant must be right. Whether it is a scam or a corruption charge, the mentality has been same. However, this is for the first time when some people approached the court, levying charges of corruption on the government but received rebuttal from the court that whatever work has been done, has been done with complete transparency. No one could have thought four years ago that such a thing can also happen in our country," said the Prime Minister. Emphasing over the growth story of India in the last four years, he added: "Had anyone thought four years ago that India will come on 77th position from 142nd position in the Ease of Doing Business ranking? India is moving forward to come in top 50 positions. In India, more people will start traveling by aeroplane than AC train," Further making a comparison of the country's enhanced cleanliness in the last four years, Prime Minister Modi said: "We have the country's pre-2014 image in front of us when the ambit of cleanliness was less than 40 per cent. Now by the end of 2018, this has reached about 97 per cent. This is the difference between past and present. We are presenting before the world a strong image of surging India." He also asserted that all this is happening now because today there is policy-driven governance in the country and the government is moving ahead on the foundation of Predictable Transparent Policies. (ANI)