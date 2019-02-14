40 CRPF personnel killed in deadliest terror attack in J and K; PM vows sacrifices won’t go in vain

[India], Feb 14 (ANI) In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that the sacrifices of the brave security personnel “shall not go in vain” and called a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) tomorrow morning to discuss the attack.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who will be travelling to Kashmir tomorrow, told ANI that the attack was carried out by Pakistan-based JeM and declared that “a strong reply will be given”.

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora.

“One vehicle, which was part of the convoy carrying CRPF personnel, bore the brunt of the blast resulting in multiple casualties,” a state police spokesman said.

The bus, carrying 42 CRPF personnel, was extensively damaged in the blast which was followed by firing on the vehicle.

K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, told ANI that the death toll in the attack was around 40.

JeM, in a statement to local media here, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by a suicide bomber.

The attack left the vehicle in a mangled state while bullet marks could be seen on some other vehicles of the convoy.

The state police said it is investigating the case and trying to establish “the full circumstances which led to the blast.”

A special team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also arrive here tomorrow from Delhi to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the crime scene.

This is the deadliest attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers.

Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004.

Strongly condemning the attack, the Prime Minister termed it as “despicable” and asserted, “The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs.”

He said he spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama.

The Home Minister will hold meetings with senior security and police officials in Srinagar tomorrow to review the situation and “further operational actions”.

Arrangements are also being made to airlift the mortal remains of the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice, officials said.

A host of other leaders from various political shades also condemned the attack.

The US also condemned the attack and said it stands alongside India in confronting terror and defeating it.

“U.S. Mission in India strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack in J&K. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. The United States stands alongside India in confronting terror and defeating it,” US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster tweeted. (ANI)