40 houses gutted in Himachal village fire

[India], Apr. 18 (ANI): Over 40 houses were gutted in a fire that broke out at Kaishani village of Shimla district in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The locals helped in dousing the fire by the time fire tenders reached the spot.

No casualty has been reported so far, according to sources.

The reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet.

This is the second incident of fire within two days in Himachal Pradesh.Yesterday, a two-storied building caught fire at Chaupal village in Shimla. (ANI)