40 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): In a first bureaucratic reshuffle after forming the government, the newly-elected Congress government in Rajasthan has transferred as many as 40 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

As per the official release, Kuldeep Ranka, who was principal secretary of tourism and forest department, has been now appointed as principal secretary to the Chief Minister. Ranka has replaced Tanmay Kumar who has been appointed as commissioner Irrigation Command area development in Bikaner.

However, Ajitabh Sharma and Rajan Vishal have been appointed as secretary and joint secretary to the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Among other senior IAS officers, additional chief secretary, excise and taxation, Mukesh Sharma, has been appointed as chairman of the Revenue Board in Ajmer, and additional chief secretary Rajeeva Swarup, who was the chief at the industries department, will now head the home department. (ANI)