40 infected with HIV in UP's Unnao after usage of same syringe

Unnao: At least 40 people in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao have been tested HIV positive.





A quack who was treating people in the vicinity had allegedly used an infected needle to treat all the victims.





It is also being suspected that numerous truck drivers dislodge themselves in Unnao which is a transit point and might be acting as the HIV carriers.





Meanwhile, area councillor Sunil Bangarmau said if proper tests are done, at least 500 cases of HIV would come up.