4.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Arunachal Pradesh

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The earthquake jolted the state at 04:51 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the quake was located at a latitude of 27.2 degree north and longitude of 95.8 degrees east and occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district was the epicentre of the earthquake. No casualty or loss of property has been reported so far. (ANI)