[India], Mar. 10 (ANI): A 40-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against some accused that she was gang-raped while going to her village from Kota two days ago in Rajasthan.

The victim also alleged that the accused have made a video of the act and circulated it on mobile phones.

According to the Baran Police, an FIR has been lodged in this regard and the case is under investigation. (ANI)