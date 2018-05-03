41 injured in clash between AMU students, cops

[India], May 3 (ANI): 28 students and 13 cops got injured in a clash which broke out between students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and police on Wednesday.

The students were marching to police station after Hindu groups protested outside the university campus a day ago, when the clash broke out.

Students demanding ban on Hindu groups alleged that they were targeted by the police.

"Students were marching to the police station demanding to know why protesters of Hindu were groups let off without an FIR against them and why were they not stopped before reaching AMU. Police baton charged on them and used tear gas," a spokesperson from the university. (ANI)