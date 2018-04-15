44 shanties gutted in fire at Rohingya camp

[India], Apr. 15 (ANI): A major fire broke out at Rohingya camp near Delhi's Kalindi Kunj Metro Station, Bandh Road Jaitpur in the wee hours of Sunday.

Around 44 shanties, where the Rohingya refugees were residing were gutted in the fire, informed the Jaitpur police.At least 228 Rohingya Muslims were residing, in these camps here.

A person sustained five percent burn injury in the fire who has been shifted to a hospital. The fire has been doused by 12 fire tenders.

As per information, some fault in electric wiring, short-circuit led to the fire.

Legal action has been initiated in the matter under section 285, 337 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)