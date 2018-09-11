45 dead in Telangana bus accident

[India] Sep 11 (ANI): At least 45 people, many of whom were pilgrims, were killed after a state transport bus tumbled down a gorge near Kondaagattu area of Telangana's Jagitial district.

The Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus, with 60 passengers onboard, was on its way to the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple when the accident took place.

The crash also left several passengers injured who have been rushed to nearby government hospitals for treatement.

Following the accident, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs. 5 lakh as compensation to the family members of each deceased. (ANI)