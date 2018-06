[India] June 14 (ANI): A mild earthquake measuring 4.5-magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Chamba region of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The tremors were felt at around 3:45 pm.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the earthquake originated at a depth of five km.

The quake had the latitude of 32.5 North and Longitude of 76.1 East.

However, no causalities or injuries have been reported as yet.(ANI)