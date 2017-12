[India], Dec. 28 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Uttarakhand on Thursday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

The tremors were felt in a number of areas of the state and Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

No casualty or loss of properties has been reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)