[India], May 14 (ANI): In a joint operation, troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s 193 Battalion and Jharkhand Police have recovered huge amount of explosives in East Singhbhum's Digri.

The searches were conducted in the intervening night of May 13 and 14.

As many as 482 gelatine sticks, 882 detonators, 250 metres of cortex wire, two coils of safety fuse and some other miscellaneous items were recovered from the searches. (ANI)