4th blast was a tyre burst: Police on grenade attacks

[India], Jun 3 (ANI): The fourth grenade attack that took place in Srinagar's Mominabad-Batamaloo area was in real a tyre burst, the police clarified on Saturday.

After complete verification, the police said it was perhaps a tyre blast and not a grenade attack by the terrorists in Mominabad-Batamaloo area.

Earlier it was reported that the fourth grenade attack took place within a span of around four hours in Srinagar.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade in Mominabad-Batamaloo here, less than an hour after a grenade was lobbed at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Magarmal Bagh area.

The second attack was reported when a grenade was lobbed at a CRPF deployment at Badshah Bridge in Srinagar, injuring one jawan. "A total of six CRPF personals were deployed when the incident took place. The terrorists who were in an auto threw the grenade targeting the rear wheel of the CRPF vehicle. One personnel of 132 Battalion sustained splinter injury on his back and was immediately admitted to a local hospital," an official said. The first attack took place when the terrorists hurled a grenade at CRPF 82 Battalion in Fateh Kadal's Chinkral Mohalla area, injuring three CRPF personnel and one civilian. The injured are out of danger and their condition is stable. A series of grenade attacks have taken place in the valley in the last 10 days. On May 23, six civilians were injured in the grenade attack at Bijbehara town of Anantnag district. Two days later, two policemen and a civilian were injured in a similar attack at a bus stand on Jammu's B.C. road. (ANI)